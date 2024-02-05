NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.31

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 13249429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

