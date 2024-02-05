Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.45

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 96684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.10.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

