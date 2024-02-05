Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.87. 395,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $255.80.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.