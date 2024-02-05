Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after acquiring an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,716,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,596,000 after purchasing an additional 82,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.