Northeast Investment Management Cuts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $157.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $267.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

