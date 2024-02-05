Northeast Investment Management Invests $44,000 in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $2.80 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

