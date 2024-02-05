NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $25.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOV. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.44.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

