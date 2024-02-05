NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.11

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 219917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NG

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.