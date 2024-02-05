Novo Nordisk A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 26,203 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 18,965 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

