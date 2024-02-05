Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.25

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 232783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.