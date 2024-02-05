Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.83

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

