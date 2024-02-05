NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $6.58

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.35. NWTN shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 104 shares.

NWTN Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

