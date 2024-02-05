NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NXG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider Jerry V. Swank bought 8,900 shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

