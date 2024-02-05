NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-3.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,524. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

