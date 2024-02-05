Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $79.45 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $777.09 million and approximately $79.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.74 or 0.05363898 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00082290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11389775 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $74,956,440.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.