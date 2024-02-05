Oasys (OAS) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $198.81 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasys has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10100048 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $983,322.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

