OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

