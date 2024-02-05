Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omeros

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Omeros has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $213.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omeros

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.