Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.9 %

ON stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

