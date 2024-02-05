Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

Onsemi Trading Up 9.4 %

ON stock traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.46. 9,630,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.08.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

