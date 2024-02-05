Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onsemi had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Onsemi updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

Onsemi Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter worth $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Onsemi from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

