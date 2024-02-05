OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
