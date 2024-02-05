OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OpGen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Recommended Stories

