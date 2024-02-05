Oppenheimer Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $68.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSX opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

