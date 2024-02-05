Oppenheimer Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

AMZN stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

