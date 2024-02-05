Oppenheimer Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $99.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,665,000 after buying an additional 145,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.