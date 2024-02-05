Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

ORCL opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $318.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.