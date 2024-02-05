Orbs (ORBS) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $129.91 million and $3.33 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

