O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,057.18

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,057.18 and last traded at $1,054.95, with a volume of 173293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,047.31.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $975.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $951.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.78, for a total transaction of $1,474,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,517,925.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.78, for a total value of $1,474,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,517,925.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,213 shares of company stock worth $13,068,832. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

