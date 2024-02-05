Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $619,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.