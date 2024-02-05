Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

