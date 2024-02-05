Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $155.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $156.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

