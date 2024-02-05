Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.53. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 666,564 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

