Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Up 3.3%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.33. Approximately 249,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 483,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,337,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 164,974 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.