Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) versus Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Financial Survey

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and Cardiol Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio N/A N/A -$14.26 million N/A N/A Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,219.87 -$23.79 million ($0.33) -3.39

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palisade Bio and Cardiol Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,524.58%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -93.04% -78.63% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -64.56% -53.99%

Volatility & Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults. It has a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; and co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd. Palisade Bio, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

