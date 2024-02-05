Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.56. The company had a trading volume of 737,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,464. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

