Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.19

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 39009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.
The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $321.07 million during the quarter.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
