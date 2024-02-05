Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $474.64.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $510.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.40 and its 200 day moving average is $421.10. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $514.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.