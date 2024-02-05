Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 1,338,355 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,972,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338,355 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Mondelez International worth $553,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.82. 1,375,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,623. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.