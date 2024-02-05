Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

Nucor stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.83. 729,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.91. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

