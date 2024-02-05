Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires Shares of 597,040 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 597,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

About Graphic Packaging



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

