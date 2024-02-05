Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $12.63 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 572,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,772,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

