Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $15.50 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.27. 2,957,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,850,433. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $319.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

