Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $6.62 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,538,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

