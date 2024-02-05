Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $9.68 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,594,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.32. 945,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,514. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $164.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

