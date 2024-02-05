Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $14.40 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.36. 1,098,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,427. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

