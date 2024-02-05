Payden & Rygel Investment Group Purchases New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,760,000. Prologis makes up approximately 1.3% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,253. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

