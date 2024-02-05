Payden & Rygel Investment Group Purchases Shares of 95,050 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $137.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

