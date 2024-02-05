Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,939,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,044,000 after buying an additional 820,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $19.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,243.81. 1,179,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,814. The firm has a market cap of $582.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,284.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,092.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $952.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.