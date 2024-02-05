Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,939,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,044,000 after buying an additional 820,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $19.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,243.81. 1,179,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,814. The firm has a market cap of $582.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,284.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,092.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $952.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
