Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 319,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,000. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.2% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $56.45. 4,999,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,320. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.