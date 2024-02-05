Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 319,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,000. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.2% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Carrier Global
In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on CARR
Carrier Global Price Performance
Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $56.45. 4,999,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,320. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carrier Global
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.