Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $61.98. 2,576,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,794. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

